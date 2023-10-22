Khloé Kardashian’s Halloween Decor Includes a Smart Candy Display
Khloé Kardashian just transformed her backyard into a Halloween wonderland.
Earlier this week, the reality star shared a peek at her spooky party decor in an Instagram post.
“Our annual pumpkin decorating party,” she wrote in the caption.
In the photos, a pile of pumpkins set the scene, leading the way to a children’s craft table full of wooden houses and small pumpkins for the Kardashian-Jenner family children to decorate. In a whimsical touch, each of the kids’ chairs is outfitted with tiny paper bat wings.
An enormous balloon arch hangs over the craft table, featuring traditional balloons in black, purple, and yellow hues and Halloween-themed balloons, including some shaped like eyeballs and others that are neon green and covered with bat illustrations.
Meanwhile, the trees in Kardashian’s backyard are covered in faux cobwebs and twinkly string lights, with witch hats hanging from wires that make them appear to float in mid-air.
But perhaps the most ingenious part is Kardashian’s clever “Trick or Treat” candy display, featuring clear candy dispensers with an array of sweet treats inside. A child-sized ghost decoration stands nearby with a cauldron-shaped candy bucket for good measure. The decor could easily be recreated using a cardboard wall and clear dispensers for any trick-or-treaters in your life!