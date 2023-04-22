King Charles’ Coronation Collection Includes Plates, Mugs, and Tea Towels
Royal fans can now celebrate the upcoming coronation of King Charles III with an exclusive new homeware collection from Fortnum & Mason.
The centuries-old British department store has unveiled its Coronation Connection to honor the new monarch, who will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. Taking place at Westminister Abbey in London on May 6, the ceremony will formalize King Charles and Camilla’s roles as the head of the Church of England. The last British coronation took place on June 2, 1953, when a then-25-year-old Elizabeth II ascended the throne.
For more content like this follow
In anticipation of the event, Fortnum & Mason has released a stunning limited-edition collection of homeware, collectables, and culinary delights to wow royal fans all over the world. To design the collection, the brand commissioned artists Lucy Morrish and Jethro Buck to create detailed and distinguished artwork throughout the products and packaging.
The brand has ensured to incorporate subtle but powerful detailing into the designs, including memorable motifs and homages to the most celebrated parts of Britain and its monarchy.
Fortnum & Mason’s CEO, Tom Athron, spoke of the limited collection, saying, “Our team at Fortnum & Mason has considered every fine detail to make this commemorative collection one that our discerning customers will appreciate and treasure, from the Wiltshire bees who make our honey in the Queen Consort’s Garden, to the intricate detailing of the hand-embossed pewter tins that hold our English Rose Sweets.”
There’s a Coronation Tea Towel ($17.92) embellished with 13 crowns — a reference to Fortnum & Mason’s service to each of the 13 monarchs of Great Britain since 1707. For royalists who like to relax with a cup of tea or two, the Coronation Tea For One set ($221.44) features a compact teapot and cup set, along with a decorative saucer designed with regal blue and gold detailing.
For those who enjoy collectible memorabilia, there’s a Coronation Commemorative 10″ Plate ($311.40) hand-decorated with two Imperial Egrets and a leaf-patterned boarder, a Commemorative Two Handled Cup ($311.40) with a regal White Heart design, and a Coronation Restaurant Box ($207.60) filled with 90 silky tea bags so you can enjoy Britian’s favorite beverage in style.
To finish off the Coronation Collection is a smaller capsule collection in honor of the Queen Consort. Dedicated to Camilla’s love of the great outdoors, the range includes a lily-scented Lidded Candle ($105.11) and the Queen Consort Silk Twill Scarf ($173).
The Fortnum & Mason Coronation Collection is available to purchase now via fortnumandmason.com for a limited run.