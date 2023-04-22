The centuries-old British department store has unveiled its Coronation Connection to honor the new monarch, who will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. Taking place at Westminister Abbey in London on May 6, the ceremony will formalize King Charles and Camilla’s roles as the head of the Church of England. The last British coronation took place on June 2, 1953, when a then-25-year-old Elizabeth II ascended the throne.