This Is the Biggest Kitchen Color Trend of 2023
Magnet, the longest-running kitchen supplier and manufacturer in the U.K., has put out a study revealing the biggest kitchen trends of 2023. To get the results, the company analyzed over 250,000 tweets relating to interior design in the past year, internal sales data, social media, and Google search data.
The result of their research is as follows: This year’s biggest trend is a green kitchen.
According to Magnet, the demand for “green kitchens” has increased by 50%, with the term now achieving 74,000 monthly Google searches on average. Over on Pinterest, searches for “olive green kitchens” and “sage green kitchens” have also increased by 51% and 48%, respectively.
The company also reported that green has been their fastest-growing cabinet color, specifically Ludlow Arboretum Green, over the past six months.
Green, in general, seems to be everyone’s favorite interior color — a trend that’s been continuing for a few years now. The color received an overall positive sentiment of 85% on Twitter, due to its neutral aesthetic and mood-boosting properties.
‘’From deeper forest and olive shades to the more subtle tones of eucalyptus and sage, the versatility of the green hue is, in part, what makes it the go-to palette in today’s modern kitchen,” said Magnet’s senior design lead, Jen Nash.
“Combining associations with nature and an evocativeness of balance, growth, renewal and harmony, green is a refreshing color that allows the hardest-working room in the home to feel both invigorated and calm in equal measure.”
As for other hot trends, the study also revealed that interiors that are pink, white, or neutral have also been popular, thanks to the ease at which the colors can be paired with anything. Overall, the U.K.’s top three color trends are neutral, green, and white. In the U.S., it’s green, pink, and white.
You can read the full report, which also talks about the most divisive interior trends and styles, over at the Magnet website.