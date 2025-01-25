Being creative, Bridgette knew that while she wasn’t allowed to paint the honey-colored cabinetry in her apartment’s kitchen, that wasn’t going to stop her from making the room unique. It’s far easier to return walls to their original color than paint cabinets, so she did just that by drenching the room in a terracotta color to blend the cabinet color while accentuating the richness. (Plus, she can easily paint it back when she moves out.)