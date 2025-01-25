These 2 Renter-Friendly Kitchen Makeovers Are Some of My Favorite Paint Transformations
Renters often face a challenging dilemma: Ensure they get their security deposit back, or make their home feel more like themselves by making updates. I felt this way in my current apartment and, while it’s not groundbreaking, it’s incredible how painting my bedroom recently made me feel like the space was mine — even if just for a little — without making significant changes.
I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t inspired by renters before me. Over a year ago, I wrote about how Bridgette Haulenbeek, a Chicago-based interior designer, rented a Parisian-inspired home and did one of the coolest paint tricks I’d seen to disguise an undesirable feature in a rental apartment.
Being creative, Bridgette knew that while she wasn’t allowed to paint the honey-colored cabinetry in her apartment’s kitchen, that wasn’t going to stop her from making the room unique. It’s far easier to return walls to their original color than paint cabinets, so she did just that by drenching the room in a terracotta color to blend the cabinet color while accentuating the richness. (Plus, she can easily paint it back when she moves out.)
This kitchen makeover has stuck with me since I initially wrote about it, and it turns out there’s another renter who did the same paint project with similarly gorgeous results.
Kimberly Awad rents a spacious loft apartment in Brooklyn, New York, but when she moved in she wasn’t in love with the vibrant orange color of the tile. So, instead of trying to disguise it with a peel-and-stick option, she accentuated it by painting the walls a similar color to give it a monochromatic look.
“My kitchen makes me so happy every day. It’s so elegant and special and makes the space feel intentional and larger than just one room,” Kimberly said at the time of the tour. “I love how the color flows with my Hermès accessories and how my toaster adds pattern and dimension.”
Kimberly and Bridgette’s kitchen makeovers will stick with me for a long time because they prove that paint is the trusty classic that renters can lean on to make a big difference.