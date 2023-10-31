KitchenAid Just Launched the Ultimate All-in-One Cordless System for Effortless Cooking and Cleaning

In fact, many of the brand’s famous appliances can take up some serious kitchen real estate, and aside from the price, that’s often the only thing holding people back from getting one for themselves. But we have some great news: If you haven’t been able to snag a KitchenAid appliance thus far due to limited storage space, that’s now an issue of the past. The retailer just launched the new KitchenAid Go Cordless System, which includes six cordless, compact devices that are compatible with kitchens of all shapes and sizes.