KitchenAid Just Launched the Ultimate All-in-One Cordless System for Effortless Cooking and Cleaning
There are very few (if any) cons that come with a KitchenAid stand mixer. It’s an absolute workhorse in the kitchen, and with the multitude of attachments you can buy, there aren’t many things it can’t do. Grind meat? Check. Whip up cookie dough? Definitely. Make pasta and spiralize veggies? Done and done. With all of its capabilities, though, it does have one limitation: The bulky machine isn’t exactly small space-friendly.
In fact, many of the brand’s famous appliances can take up some serious kitchen real estate, and aside from the price, that’s often the only thing holding people back from getting one for themselves. But we have some great news: If you haven’t been able to snag a KitchenAid appliance thus far due to limited storage space, that’s now an issue of the past. The retailer just launched the new KitchenAid Go Cordless System, which includes six cordless, compact devices that are compatible with kitchens of all shapes and sizes.
The KitchenAid Go Cordless System is the first of its kind from the brand, with each tool being operated by a rechargeable battery. No more struggling with tangled cords and inconveniently placed outlets! A hand mixer, personal blender, chopper, coffee grinder, and vacuum cleaner are all up for grabs, and when you read more about them, you’ll want to add all of them to your lineup ASAP — especially now that the collection is 30 percent off for a limited time!
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: KitchenAid Just Launched the Ultimate All-in-One Cordless System for Effortless Cooking and Cleaning