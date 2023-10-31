Newsletters

KitchenAid Just Launched the Ultimate All-in-One Cordless System for Effortless Cooking and Cleaning

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
There are very few (if any) cons that come with a KitchenAid stand mixer. It’s an absolute workhorse in the kitchen, and with the multitude of attachments you can buy, there aren’t many things it can’t do. Grind meat? Check. Whip up cookie dough? Definitely. Make pasta and spiralize veggies? Done and done. With all of its capabilities, though, it does have one limitation: The bulky machine isn’t exactly small space-friendly.

In fact, many of the brand’s famous appliances can take up some serious kitchen real estate, and aside from the price, that’s often the only thing holding people back from getting one for themselves. But we have some great news: If you haven’t been able to snag a KitchenAid appliance thus far due to limited storage space, that’s now an issue of the past. The retailer just launched the new KitchenAid Go Cordless System, which includes six cordless, compact devices that are compatible with kitchens of all shapes and sizes.

The KitchenAid Go Cordless System is the first of its kind from the brand, with each tool being operated by a rechargeable battery. No more struggling with tangled cords and inconveniently placed outlets! A hand mixer, personal blender, chopper, coffee grinder, and vacuum cleaner are all up for grabs, and when you read more about them, you’ll want to add all of them to your lineup ASAP — especially now that the collection is 30 percent off for a limited time!

1 / 6
KitchenAid Go Cordless System Hand Mixer
KitchenAid
$89.99
was $129.99

Don't have the space for a stand mixer? Try out a hand mixer instead. You can get all of the same power and seven different speeds to best suit your task for under $100. After charging, it can run for a full hour, ensuring that you'll finish your meal prep well before the battery runs out.

Buy Now
2 / 6
KitchenAid Go Cordless System Blade Coffee Grinder
KitchenAid
$89.99
was $129.99

A grinder is key to getting the best cup of coffee possible, and this one is not only budget-friendly, but extremely efficient with its one-touch control, capacity to make up to 12 cups, and six-minute run time. "This coffee grinder has not only simplified my morning routine but has also elevated my coffee experience to a whole new level," a reviewer noted, adding that its portability allows them to "always enjoy freshly ground coffee, no matter where I am."

Buy Now
3 / 6
KitchenAid Go Cordless System Food Chopper
KitchenAid
$89.99
was $129.99

This meal prep superhero has a wide range of functions, including two speed settings for fine or coarse chopping and whisk, whip, and stir settings. On top of having a compact body, it also stores the blades and discs right in the work bowl, saving you even more space.

Buy Now
4 / 6
KitchenAid Go Cordless System Hand Blender
KitchenAid
$89.99
was $129.99

A hand blender is a lifesaver when you don't have cabinet storage for a full-sized blender — or you simply don't want to pull out a hefty appliance every time you want to blend something. The battery lasts for a full half hour, and your purchase will include a nifty mixing cup. "This hand blender makes everyday cooking so much easier! I use it for extra fluffy eggs, and making homemade soups. It blends really well and is so easy to use," a reviewer wrote.

Buy Now
5 / 6
KitchenAid Go Cordless System Kitchen Vacuum
KitchenAid
$89.99
was $129.99

Messes are unavoidable in the kitchen, so a powerful cleaning tool is a must-have. If you're short on space, you can store this cordless hand vac underneath your sink easily. A crevice attachment is included, as well as a wide mouth tool and scraping tool, so you can get into hand-to-reach areas and tackle tough messes.

Buy Now
6 / 6
KitchenAid Go Cordless System Personal Blender
KitchenAid
$89.99
was $129.99

Last but not least, this 16-ounce mini blender has a 4.8-star average rating, thanks to its ability to handle frozen ingredients and how well it works if you're constantly on the go — it even comes with a travel lid!

Buy Now

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: KitchenAid Just Launched the Ultimate All-in-One Cordless System for Effortless Cooking and Cleaning

