Lady Gaga’s Massive Pink Walk-in Closet Has an Unexpected Item That You Probably Have Too
When you have major hits like “Bad Romance,” “Born This Way,” and “Stupid Love” (to just name a few) under your belt, then yeah, we’re going to want to see inside the house you bought with all that success. And luckily, Lady Gaga just gave her fans and followers a small glimpse into her massive walk-in closet via TikTok. Set to her new song with Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile,” the video gives us a 360-degree view of what Gaga is working with — and, obviously, it’s incredible.
According to Page Six, Gaga’s home is a $22.5 million mansion in Malibu, California, and the closet is about the size of someone’s New York City studio apartment. The window wall is flanked with clothing racks, and the opposite wall is floor-to-ceiling closed storage with mirrored closet doors. She has another full-length mirror on the backside of the walk-in door.
With so many iconic fashion statements in her past, and undoubtedly more in her future, I can only imagine the looks hiding behind those doors
“When I fantasize about dropping all my new music at once,” Gaga captioned the clip.
The singer also has two huge bookshelves for all of her sunglasses, a center island for jewelry and bags, a pink marble fireplace (the mantel of which houses her Oscar award), a crystal chandelier, and shelving for all 13 of her Grammys on the window directly behind her. It looks like there’s even a small coffee bar next to the fireplace, which would make getting ready for the day in this room all the more enjoyable.
And you may be pleased to know that not even Lady Gaga is immune to piling clothes and bags on a designated clothes chair. Celebs! They’re just like us!
Well … looks like I have yet another celebrity closet to add to my dream board, and I’m definitely not mad about it.