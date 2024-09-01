Lady Gaga’s Massive Pink Walk-in Closet Has an Unexpected Item That You Probably Have Too

When you have major hits like “Bad Romance,” “Born This Way,” and “Stupid Love” (to just name a few) under your belt, then yeah, we’re going to want to see inside the house you bought with all that success. And luckily, Lady Gaga just gave her fans and followers a small glimpse into her massive walk-in closet via TikTok. Set to her new song with Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile,” the video gives us a 360-degree view of what Gaga is working with — and, obviously, it’s incredible.