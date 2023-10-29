This Lazy Susan Set Is Basically a Conveyor Belt for Your Dining Table
As you plan your upcoming holiday dinners, you might be debating how best to serve your guests with the space you’ve got, and whether or not it makes sense to go buffet-style or to place each dish on the table and allow guests to fix their plates that way. TikTok has discovered the perfect solution, and you can buy it right on Amazon.
Called the Lazy Susan Revolution ($130), it’s a patented dining room turntable that is designed for long rectangular tables, allowing guests to push the lazy Susan trays around the table so that every person can get exactly what they need without getting up or shuffling around each other. It works by snapping together the track pieces and then placing the trays on it, and there’s even an expansion pack ($35) sold separately with space for two additional trays for bigger gatherings.
Naturally, TikTok users are loving it. “I found a way to keep everybody happy for the holidays,” said one person. “Each pad is non-slip and heat resistant, so no more fighting at the table over dishes this year.” Another user appreciates that you can use each trivet even when you’re not hosting and that it works equally well for cold dishes, too.
Amazon buyers are also enthusiastic. One five-star shopper wrote: “When I have a large group for dinner I find it very awkward to have to ask over and over to please pass something. Last Thanksgiving I was voicing this concern and was trying to imagine a lazy Susan that would work and voila I found this. It’s just amazing, and I’m going to use it next week when having family over. It’s so sad when friends are finishing dessert, and I hear someone say ‘oh I didn’t know there were ribs!’ This is going to work so well!!!”
Another person even used it for their “awkwardly shaped under-the-stairs medicine cabinet/linen closet,” writing, “it completely changed our lives. [We] can now keep things organized and reach what’s in the back of the closet without completely disordering everything.”
Instantly leveling up your holiday dinner table or storage cabinets … what could be better than that?
Buy: Lazy Susan Revolution, $129.99