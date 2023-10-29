Amazon buyers are also enthusiastic. One five-star shopper wrote: “When I have a large group for dinner I find it very awkward to have to ask over and over to please pass something. Last Thanksgiving I was voicing this concern and was trying to imagine a lazy Susan that would work and voila I found this. It’s just amazing, and I’m going to use it next week when having family over. It’s so sad when friends are finishing dessert, and I hear someone say ‘oh I didn’t know there were ribs!’ This is going to work so well!!!”