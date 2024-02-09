Le Creuset Is Having Its First-Ever Factory Sale — Here’s Everything We Know
Le Creuset is known and beloved for its high-quality, timeless kitchenware and cookware, but the expensive price tag on its products often means you can’t shop and buy all your favorites in bulk. While it’s exciting to build a collection over time, the brand is hosting a first-of-its-kind sale that might totally change that.
From March 21 through March 24, Le Creuset is holding its first-ever in-person Factory to Table sale, featuring “exclusive access” to discounted items from its warehouse in different colors, shapes, and styles. The event takes place in-person (sadly, there’s no option to shop online) as long as you have a ticket.
“This one-of-a-kind sale will feature exclusive access to a vast selection of Le Creuset’s premium cookware, including limited-edition colors and rare shapes and styles not typically found in the U.S.,” the official event description reads. “All categories will be represented including cast iron, stoneware, enamel on steel, stainless steel, tools, and accessories.” And if you’re curious if it sounds too good to be true, one fan of the brand shared on the r/Le Creuset Reddit page that the event is “worth it for the mystery box alone.”
When is the Le Creuset Factory to Table sale?
The sale takes place in San Antonio, Texas, from March 21 through March 24.
Shoppers will be able to enter the Factory to Table sale in scheduled 90-minute time slots called “shopping sessions,” and inventory will be restocked throughout the weekend. The event isn’t only beneficial to shoppers; Le Creuset is donating proceeds from each ticket sale to Meals on Wheels America.
Tickets to enter on Thursday are $25 for VIPs (which includes early access to the sale, mystery boxes available for purchase for $50, and plenty of opportunities to enter product giveaways). General admission for Friday through Sunday is $10. Parking for the event is an additional $10.
How to get a ticket to Le Creuset’s Factory to Table sale
It’s no surprise that all of the VIP tickets and many of the shopping session tickets for Le Creuset’s Factory to Table event sold out shortly after the news was first posted. However, you can still purchase $10 tickets to shopping sessions throughout the day on March 22, 23, and 24. All you need to do is pick a date and provide your credit card information to secure your spot.
Mystery boxes are $50 each and are only slated to be available on Thursday, March 21, the first day of the sale. While tickets for that date are sold out, look out for people reselling their ticket or wanting to exchange theirs for a different day. Local Facebook groups in San Antonio, or specific groups for fans of Le Creuset might be a great place to look for this information.
What will be available at the Le Creuset Factory to Table sale?
It’s hard to know exactly what will be available at the event, as inventory will change day-to-day and it’s largely based on what the brand has in stock to serve up to eager shoppers. Reddit commenter Dommichu shared, “It’s hard to say what they will have because it’s literally what is left over in their warehouse,” but that shouldn’t deter you. “It’s possible you may find your unicorn,” they added.
According to the brand’s Instagram, “Product assortment and availability will vary — some items are available online and in stores, while others are exclusive to each channel.”
If you’re on the hunt for something in particular, it’s best to do your research ahead of time for a better idea of what might be available. Other shoppers’ recommendations on what previous Factory to Table sales have included is a great place to start.