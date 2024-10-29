If you love the look of Ford’s light, airy, and open kitchen, you might want to consider ditching your upper cabinets and island, too. You can get creative with your lower cabinets, adding enough drawers and doors for all your essentials, and then use the leftover wall space for open shelving or a plate rack, or leave it bare.



Doing this will bring your kitchen back to a simpler time, and your kitchen will feel less cluttered. You may just find that your need for all that extra stuff that filled your upper cabinets will simply disappear.