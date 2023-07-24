With the LEGO Gringotts Bank having 4,803 bricks, it is one of the biggest sets in the toy company’s Harry Potter collection, nearing Diagon Alley’s 5,544 pieces and Hogwarts’ 6,020. And, for the completionists out there, both the Gringotts Bank and Diagon Alley sets are compatible with each other.



The LEGO Harry Potter Gringotts Bank set costs $429.99 and will be available from September 1 for LEGO VIPs and September 4 for everyone else at their stores and online.



Buy: LEGO Gringotts Wizarding Bank – Collectors’ Edition, $429.99