LEGO’s New Gringotts Bank Set Comes with a Roller Coaster and a Dragon
The LEGO Group has unveiled the latest addition to their LEGO Harry Potter collection, one that lets you open a Gringotts Wizarding Bank location, along with its underground tunnels and vaults, right in your own home.
The 4,803-piece set features a highly-detailed recreation of the otherworldly financial institution, including its contorted facade, the hall with the bankers sitting behind tall desks, the underground vaults, and even a mine-cart roller coaster.
In addition, the set comes with a bunch of minifigures from the films. There’s, of course, Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Hagrid, but also, Bellatrix Lestrange, Dragomir Despard, Griphook, Bogrod, Ricbert, a Death Eater, two goblin employees, and two guards. And to make the setting come to life, LEGO also included the Ukrainian Ironbelly Dragon, which can also perch itself on top of the building, similar to what happened in the movie.
With the LEGO Gringotts Bank having 4,803 bricks, it is one of the biggest sets in the toy company’s Harry Potter collection, nearing Diagon Alley’s 5,544 pieces and Hogwarts’ 6,020. And, for the completionists out there, both the Gringotts Bank and Diagon Alley sets are compatible with each other.
The LEGO Harry Potter Gringotts Bank set costs $429.99 and will be available from September 1 for LEGO VIPs and September 4 for everyone else at their stores and online.
Buy: LEGO Gringotts Wizarding Bank – Collectors’ Edition, $429.99