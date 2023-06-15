A “Hocus Pocus” LEGO Set Is Coming Soon
Halloween is still five months away, but LEGO is helping you get in the spooky spirit early, especially if you’re a “Hocus Pocus” fan. As you prepare for your Fourth of July festivities, you’ll want to head to LEGO’s official website, because they’re releasing the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage in toy brick form, and it’s sure to (ahem) put a spell on you.
Made from 2,316 pieces, the expertly detailed cottage is meant for the 18+ set, but its interactive design means “Hocus Pocus” fans of all ages can run amok, amok, amok marveling at its accuracy. Once fully assembled, the cottage can be opened in multiple ways, so you can transform it into the Sanderson Witch Museum and visit the museum’s gift shop, or you can place your minifigures inside the witches’ bat-infested bedroom.
The project came about thanks to Amber Veyt, a Belgian LEGO enthusiast and longtime fan of the cult-favorite film, who shared her idea on the LEGO Ideas platform back in 2021. Fellow fans were equally as enthusiastic as Veyt about her impressive build, so with the support of LEGO (and perhaps a little black magic), the powers that be have conjured it up with enough time for buyers to build and display for their Halloween decor this year.
There are plenty of special details throughout, including a cauldron with a LEGO light brick to illuminate the fire underneath, Winfred’s famed Book of Spells, an outdoor water wheel that can be used to make pink ‘smoke’ puff out of the chimney, Dani’s Halloween pumpkin bucket, and, of course, the broom, mop and vacuum cleaner the witches use to fly over Salem in the 1993 classic. You can transform it into its museum form by adding the info stand, museum signage, rope barriers, and a cash register, which can be tucked away in a secret storage area under the stairs.
Fans will also love the minifigures, which include Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson, Max Dennison, Dani Dennison, Allison Watts, and Thackery Binx (in cat form).
The release of this LEGO set is also timed perfectly with the original film’s 30-year anniversary, also coming on the heels of the announcement that there’s a “Hocus Pocus 3” in development at Disney. If you’re positively bewitched by it, be sure to snag it online on July 4th — it’ll retail for $229.99, and it’s sure to sells out faster than you can float away on your robot vac.
Buy: Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage, $229.99