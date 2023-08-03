LEGO’s New Set Lets You Create Modern Art for Your Walls
Move over, Picasso and Warhol: There’s a new contemporary artist in town. (It’s you!)
LEGO has unveiled its latest set, and now anyone can create their very own modern art masterpiece. The collection, called 31210 Modern Art set, features 805 blocks composed of colorful and differently shaped elements, including rectangles, triangles, and circles.
You can then arrange these pieces to form sculptures based on the provided instructions, or go wild with your imagination and form your own original abstract artwork.
“There are no wrong ways to create: just experiment and have fun with the limitless possibilities,” the toy company said. “It’s impossible to make a mistake! The accompanying building instructions are not there to tell you what to do, but rather to inspire you with aspirational images and suggestions for your artistic journey.”
Once you’re happy with the result, you can then hang up the finished work using an accompanying hanger. With the set measuring 12.5 inches high and 7.5 inches wide, the sculpture will add color and character to any room, plus serve as a conversation starter for you and your guests.
There’s more: If sometime later you feel like your interior needs a refresh, you can simply rearrange the blocks for a new look. You can also combine it with another LEGO Modern Art set to make a bigger, bolder canvas. The creative possibilities are indeed limitless with this collection.
LEGO’s 31210 Modern Art set costs $49.99, and is now available in all physical stores as well as online.