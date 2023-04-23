You Can Live Inside This Milwaukee Shopping Mall — Yes, Really

There are two different types of apartments currently available at The Avenue, with a range of layout and room options and rents between $1,315 to $1,855 per month. And for those who are just visiting — or, in true mall fashion, who simply want to try before they buy — there are Airbnbs available for short-term stays. So if you find yourself in the Milwaukee area and want to take advantage of every fun amenity The Avenue has to offer (including incredible food, a dog wellness area, and, of course, some solid shopping too), be sure to plan your trip pronto.