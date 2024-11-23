The Surprising Lesson I Learned When I Unexpectedly Lived Alone

Since I didn’t have a roommate to rely on for friendship, I told myself I had no choice but to break out of my shell and reach out to people on my own. I texted some girls from my floor to hang out, and we became quick friends. And I texted one of my friends from high school, who also goes to UVM, to ask if I could meet her friends. When we all got together, I knew right away they were going to be my best friends.