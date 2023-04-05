Lowe’s Is Giving Away Free Flowers for Mother’s Day — Here’s How to Get Them
Mother’s Day is next month, so if you haven’t started planning your gift for Mom, now is the time. Flowers are a staple of the holiday for good reason, and Lowe’s has a new program designed to minimize the hassle.
In honor of Mother’s Day, the home improvement store is providing shoppers with the limited-time opportunity to sign up for free flowers “as a thank you to the moms and other special friends in our lives.” And this isn’t any old bouquet that lasts your mom a few weeks at best. Instead, Lowe’s will gift you a one-pint annual flowering plant that will last her through spring and early summer for years to come.
For more content like this follow
Ready to grab your mom a complimentary Lowe’s plant? Simply head to this page at midnight EST on Sunday, April 30, to secure your spot. Registration will remain open until May 12 — two days before Mother’s Day — but you might want to sign up ASAP while supplies last. Once you’re registered, Lowe’s will provide you with further instructions on how to pick up your Mother’s Day plant at a nearby location on May 14. When you attend, you’ll also get a $10 coupon for Mom’s next $75 Lowe’s purchase.
In the meantime, you and the special women in your life can also hit up the retailer’s SpringFest sale, which runs from Thursday, March 30 until the end of April. First launched in 2021, the annual month-long event features great savings deals on Lowe’s products and opportunities to learn new home and gardening skills through online and in-store demos.
Eligible shoppers can also participate in the SpringFest sweepstakes featuring $150,000 in prizes by visiting their local Lowe’s or LowesSpringFestSweeps.com.