Ready to grab your mom a complimentary Lowe’s plant? Simply head to this page at midnight EST on Sunday, April 30, to secure your spot. Registration will remain open until May 12 — two days before Mother’s Day — but you might want to sign up ASAP while supplies last. Once you’re registered, Lowe’s will provide you with further instructions on how to pick up your Mother’s Day plant at a nearby location on May 14. When you attend, you’ll also get a $10 coupon for Mom’s next $75 Lowe’s purchase.