This TikToker Has Creative Uses for a Thrifted Magazine Rack

When you hit up your local thrift store, you’re likely to find a bunch of items that have kind of fallen out of fashion like ashtrays, perfume bottles, and old magazine racks. But if you keep an open mind, all of these things have potential. In fact, one TikTok user found a few ingenious ways to use a magazine rack, and none of them actually involve magazines.



Sarah Teresinski from the Redeux Style TikTok account found a faux leather magazine rack at her local thrift shop and knew she could find good use for it in her home despite not having a magazine collection.