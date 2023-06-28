Check Out the New Shows Coming to Magnolia Network in July
Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines may already be familiar with Magnolia Network, the streaming platform home to some of our favorite home renovation shows like Fixer Upper, Mini Reni, and Mind for Design.
Now, the platform has announced a whole host of new seasons and original debut series that will be streaming from July across the Magnolia Network, Discovery+, and Max. Get ready for a summer of design inspiration and masterful makeovers! Here’s what you can expect to see.
Barnwood Builders
Season 17 streaming from July 6
Season 17 of Barnwood Builders sees host Mark Bowe and his team of craftsmen restore antique cabins and decrepit barns to their former glory — and then some. While repurposing the wood and structures to build modern homes, the team members share inspiring and insightful stories of the history behind these buildings.
Capturing Home
Season 2 streaming from July 8
Designers Amy and Kate are back to transform more wonderful spaces, taking inspiration from the owners’ personal stories. The result? Thoughtfully designed one-of-a-kind rooms that truly capture the personalities and journeys of the homeowners.
Zoe Bakes
Cable premiere; Season 3 streaming from July 16
For fans of The Great British Baking Show and Baked in Vermont, tune into the cable premiere of Zoe Bakes. Master baker Zoë François will be cooking up her favorite recipes, from enticing entrées to sweet desserts. This show is certainly best enjoyed with a slice of cake.
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice
Season 2 streaming from July 21
Husband-and-wife duo Brooke and Brice Gilliam showcase their skilled home renovations with a twist. Flipping the script on typical renovation roles, Brooke is the lead builder, while Brice takes on the design elements. Making Modern with Brooke and Brice follows the couple as they work on a range of challenging and rewarding projects for their design and contracting business, Deep South Modern.
The Established Home
Cable premiere; Season 2 streaming from July 22
In season two of The Established Home, host and designer Jean Stoffer tackles some of her most ambitious projects to date — and the results are certainly worth the wait. Based in and around Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jean shares the motivation behind her stunning designs, while tapping into family life and her personal adventures.
Restored
Streaming premiere; Season 6 streaming from July 28
Preservationist Brett Waterman hosts Restored, a heart-warming series that sees him transform neglected, historic homes to revive their charm and character. Each project Brett takes on has a rich history and a fascinating story behind it, which is something that he plays into while restoring these properties.
The network also announced a new series, Design Down Under, has been added to the programming roster, set to premiere in August. Produced by RIVR Media, this hour-long six-episode season features husband and wife design build team, Richie Morris and Georgia Ezra, who create one-of-a-kind, modern designs and bespoke spaces for their clients in Melbourne, Australia while juggling their thriving businesses and family of four.
Additionally, new seasons of In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda and Makeover by Monday will debut later this fall (premiere dates to come).