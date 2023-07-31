This 480-Square-Foot Maine Cottage on Its Own Island Is Listed for $400K
If city life (or even rural life) is no longer the life for you, one charming stone cottage for sale in Canton, Maine, might just be your dream home. Nestled on a small artificial island in the center of the state’s Lake Anasagunticook, the listing includes two lots for just $400,000, which means you’ll score direct private access to the Maine shoreline and your very own lighthouse, with 480 square feet of living space for the buyer who wants 360-degree water views and a quaint place to call home.
Known locally as “The Pond Princess,” the 1937 build was renovated in 2022, so even though it’s a single-room home, current owner Mary Seaman has maximized the space so it’s cozy and livable. There’s a separate area for the bedroom for privacy, and the living space is decked out with rocking chairs and a working fireplace to ward off chilly nights. The kitchen area includes an island for prep space, as well as a dining area. “For 480 square feet, there’s a lot in there,” Seaman told the Boston Globe.
Seaman is selling it fully furnished, save for a portable composting toilet, which will need to be purchased separately. That said, the sale does include a shoreside lot measuring 0.17 acres with a sandy beach, parking, a dock, a boat launch, and a place for a camper to enjoy for up to three months.
And while the home itself is lovely, it’s the historic lighthouse that gets most people’s attention. The 18-foot structure includes enough space for four people, and it’s a town landmark. “You should see it with a full moon or when the loons start in the morning in the mist,” she said. “It’s magical.”
Of course, the unique island abode is famous among Canton locals. “It’s the face of Canton,” said Seaman. “If anyone speaks of this lake or of the town, people know that island.” And naturally, it’s a hit on Zillow Gone Wild, too. “My thoughts and prayers to the Amazon delivery person that has this route,” joked one person, while another wrote, “As an introvert I feel this in my bones.”