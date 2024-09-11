The Best-Selling $150 Convertible Sofa That Walmart Shoppers Are Buying in Multiples (No More Back Pain!)
Although we’re big proponents of investing in quality furniture, we understand that doing so is usually expensive and time-consuming. You might not be in a position to drop two-grand on a sofa, or maybe you’ve just moved into a new place and need something to hold you over until you do find the perfect living room staple. In any case, you can usually find something affordable and stylish on a budget when you shop at Walmart. We frequently find budget-friendly versions of more expensive items from other favorite home retailers, so you can trust that the one-stop shop is a goldmine for all kinds of home goods. The Mainstays memory foam futon is one of our most recent finds, not to mention one of the most versatile. The fact that it’s on sale for just $148 is only a small reason why shoppers insist on repurchasing it over and over again. Let’s get into the other ones.
What Is the Mainstays Memory Foam Futon?
Futons aren’t always the best-looking pieces of furniture, but this one’s not so bad if you ask us — and the other 2,600 five-star raters. The model measures 72 inches long and 43 inches wide, so it’s great for small spaces, like home offices, bedrooms, and studio apartment common areas. Many reviewers even wrote that they bought their futons for their RVs and campers, so you can rest assured that this pick will easily fit in narrow spots. Because of its small size, it’s not the most comfortable option for people of above-average height or weight, but it’s a solid temporary pick regardless of your situation.
You’ll also be happy to learn that the futon can be adjusted into four different positions: completely flat, a futon with armrests, a regular armless futon, or seating with one raised backrest. As a result, you can use it as a sleeper for overnight guests, and because of the firm memory foam cushioning, you could also work from the futon. The seat is available in four upholstery colors, as well as three materials, including faux suede and sleek faux leather.
What Walmart Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.3/5
“I was all ready to put in the work to assemble this, but it was so easy, I didn’t even come close to breaking a sweat. Truly, all you do is screw in the legs. It is a really nice design (for my son’s dorm room), and it is rather comfortable. Just a great, easy, well-made product. I may buy another one for a play area in my house.” —Leo
“Great product! I bought multiple for use in my new farm cottage. Takes about 15 minutes to assemble, is easy to set up as a couch or put down into a bed, [and is] very comfortable, as well … I love them!” —Rachel
“Really love how easy it was to assemble. For the price, you can’t expect a lifetime of use, but it’s good for starters or for comfortable nooks in the home.” —Qu
Regardless of how you use your futon or whether you, too, decide to stock up on more than one, one thing’s for sure: It’s a steal at under $200. Grab your next living room seat for less, and don’t wait until your desired color is gone!
Buy: Mainstays Memory Foam Futon, $148 (normally $198)