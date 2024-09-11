The Best-Selling $150 Convertible Sofa That Walmart Shoppers Are Buying in Multiples (No More Back Pain!)

“I was all ready to put in the work to assemble this, but it was so easy, I didn’t even come close to breaking a sweat. Truly, all you do is screw in the legs. It is a really nice design (for my son’s dorm room), and it is rather comfortable. Just a great, easy, well-made product. I may buy another one for a play area in my house.” —Leo

“Great product! I bought multiple for use in my new farm cottage. Takes about 15 minutes to assemble, is easy to set up as a couch or put down into a bed, [and is] very comfortable, as well … I love them!” —Rachel

“Really love how easy it was to assemble. For the price, you can’t expect a lifetime of use, but it’s good for starters or for comfortable nooks in the home.” —Qu