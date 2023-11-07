This Is What Thanksgiving at Martha Stewart’s Farmhouse Looks Like
Your selfies might not be as steamy as Martha Stewart’s, but at least you can spend a November weekend at her palatial digs. The TV icon and hostess with the mostess is teaming up with Booking.com to offer two lucky people the chance to spend an overnight stay at her farm in Bedford, New York. Grab your chickens and head to the coop, because Martha Stewart is inviting you over for the weekend.
“Spanning over 150 acres of perfectly manicured grounds, Martha’s dreamy escape is the idyllic retreat for rest, relaxation and design inspiration at every turn,” the Booking.com page reads. Set to take place from November 18 to 19, the visit to Martha’s house also comes with a price tag we can rejoice over: The lucky guests will spend only $11.23, in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Now that’s a vacation you can justify!
As for activities you can embrace at Chateau Martha, the guests will first receive a welcome tour of the Tenant House, followed by a guided tour of the property by Martha’s Head Gardener Ryan McCallister. He’ll show the guests Martha’s Instagram-famous chicken coop, as well as her acres of gardens and stables. There will also be a table setting and wreath-making demo with Executive Director of Design Kevin Sharkey, who will teach attendees how to make the Thanksgiving place setting extra special. But here’s the event that guests will most likely be thrilled to hear: The lucky attendees get to have brunch with Martha herself, prepared by James Beard Award-winning chef Thomas Joseph. They’ll head home with a bevy of signed copies of Martha’s prized cookbooks and other goodies to ensure they return to their own Thanksgiving table with plenty of knowledge and goodies to delight any dinner guests.
“I’m thrilled to welcome you to my beautiful Bedford farm and look forward to treating you to many of my favorite fall traditions,” Stewart said in a statement to Booking.com. After all, it’s never too late to learn how to make the perfect wreath or set a beautiful table! I hope you enjoy your stay and take this time to unwind and unpack your creativity. There’s truly no better place to spend a perfect autumn day.”
As for rules and regulations for your weekend at Martha’s, guests must be 21+, and smoking is not permitted. No drugs or alcohol can be brought on site, and your furry friends aren’t permitted either: After all, Martha has her own bevy of pets to tend to. Guests also aren’t allowed to prepare meals on-site, and bachelorette or bachelor parties are a no-go, as well.
Seeing as how this overnight stay at Martha’s digs is likely to be a hot commodity, the experience is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Booking starts at noon ET on November 16 on Booking.com, so it’s likely that someone who’s ready to refresh the app until they get through will be lucky enough to score the staycation.