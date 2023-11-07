This Is What Thanksgiving at Martha Stewart’s Farmhouse Looks Like

As for rules and regulations for your weekend at Martha’s, guests must be 21+, and smoking is not permitted. No drugs or alcohol can be brought on site, and your furry friends aren’t permitted either: After all, Martha has her own bevy of pets to tend to. Guests also aren’t allowed to prepare meals on-site, and bachelorette or bachelor parties are a no-go, as well.

Seeing as how this overnight stay at Martha’s digs is likely to be a hot commodity, the experience is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Booking starts at noon ET on November 16 on Booking.com, so it’s likely that someone who’s ready to refresh the app until they get through will be lucky enough to score the staycation.