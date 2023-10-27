This Common Thrift Store Find Instantly Elevates Your Candle Game

You can grab match strike paper stickers from Amazon for under $10. Some sets come with both round and rectangular stickers so you can choose the one that best fits your vessel.



Or, you can order sheets of adhesive strike paper to create your own custom stickers. This is a great option if you find a thrifted item that has an irregular base or shape to it.



And when your strike paper gets worn out, just replace it with a new sticker. Your DIY match holder will stand the test of time.



Perfect for DIY holiday gifts or giving your candle space a facelift, this thrift flip is one you’ll definitely want to try out.



