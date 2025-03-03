I’m Obsessed with This “Cheery” $15 IKEA Gem (It’s a Set of Two!)

The options are truly endless, and happy shoppers on IKEA’s website shared how they’d made the jute MÄVINN baskets work for them. “I love these baskets,” one person wrote, adding, “The larger one holds my current small knitting project, and the other collected small objects. The yellow is cheery and is perfect at my house!” Meanwhile, another said they’d used the “great baskets” mostly for fruit and veggies, “but they can be used for anything you want an attractive container for.”



Personally, I’ll be grabbing a set to create aesthetic gift baskets with a candle, a bottle of wine, bath salts, and other housewarming-style gifts this spring. The best part is that I know the recipient will have a million ways to use these gorgeous baskets once they’ve emptied them, including adding spring vibes to whatever space they put them in.