I’m Obsessed with This “Cheery” $15 IKEA Gem (It’s a Set of Two!)
Now that the end of hibernation season is just around the corner, I’m getting excited to swap out my go-to nights in with a book and a glass of wine for a packed schedule of social activities. With several friends getting married or moving in with significant others this year, I’m always on the lookout for fun housewarming presents or gift ideas so I have them ready to go whenever the occasion arises — and I was surprised when I stumbled upon these adorably “cheery” handmade baskets from IKEA that look so much more expensive than they are.
For $14.99, or about $7.50 a piece online and in stores, IKEA’s MÄVINN basket set is a total steal. Jute has been having a major decor moment in recent years, and the MÄVINN baskets are actually handcrafted by rural female artisans in Bangladesh, and look like something that you picked up on your travels instead of at the Swedish chain.
Each of the jute baskets are made out of natural-hued woven fibers with a pop of bright yellow from the handwoven yarn along the edge, making them a perfect gift basket starter piece for Easter, Mother’s Day, or any other gift-giving occasion. They also are a gift in and of themselves: they’d make wonderful wall decor or, measuring 10.25 inches in diameter and 2.25 inches in height, could be a versatile medium-size basket that works for everything from holding your jewelry on your nightstand to fruits and vegetables on your kitchen counter.
In addition to aesthetically storing stuff like your keys, mail, remotes, and other knickknacks, you can also use the baskets as decor themselves, as IKEA suggests using the small hook on the baskets to hang them up on your wall.
The options are truly endless, and happy shoppers on IKEA’s website shared how they’d made the jute MÄVINN baskets work for them. “I love these baskets,” one person wrote, adding, “The larger one holds my current small knitting project, and the other collected small objects. The yellow is cheery and is perfect at my house!” Meanwhile, another said they’d used the “great baskets” mostly for fruit and veggies, “but they can be used for anything you want an attractive container for.”
Personally, I’ll be grabbing a set to create aesthetic gift baskets with a candle, a bottle of wine, bath salts, and other housewarming-style gifts this spring. The best part is that I know the recipient will have a million ways to use these gorgeous baskets once they’ve emptied them, including adding spring vibes to whatever space they put them in.