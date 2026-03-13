This Trendy Aesthetic Will Define DIY Projects in 2026, According to Michaels’ Experts

Although it may sound totally counterintuitive, your home’s design can actually be perfectly imperfect. In fact, that’s what the Japanese aesthetic known as wabi-sabi is all about, where imperfection is celebrated rather than discouraged. According to data presented in Michaels’ 2026 Creativity Trend Report, wabi-sabi is going to be aesthetically huge this year, especially for anyone looking to redecorate their spaces in a DIY style.