This Trendy Aesthetic Will Define DIY Projects in 2026, According to Michaels’ Experts

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
White brick living room with off white sofa and lots of warm neutral elements
See More Images
Credit: Lula Poggi

Although it may sound totally counterintuitive, your home’s design can actually be perfectly imperfect. In fact, that’s what the Japanese aesthetic known as wabi-sabi is all about, where imperfection is celebrated rather than discouraged. According to data presented in Michaels’ 2026 Creativity Trend Report, wabi-sabi is going to be aesthetically huge this year, especially for anyone looking to redecorate their spaces in a DIY style.

“After years of hyper-polished feeds and showroom-perfect homes, people are embracing the beauty of imperfection,” Michaels’ report reads, sourcing sales data from its stores and consumer insights to create its annual forecast. “Wabi-sabi spaces celebrate texture, visible brushstrokes, uneven stitching, and layered finishes.”

tan sofa on pink chair

Create your very own home design mood board with our new tool!

Unlike other interior design styles and 2026 trends, handmade decor is suited to embody true wabi-sabi style: DIY decorating doesn’t hinge on replicating an idea perfectly. True DIY projects allow you to add your own touch and make something completely one-of-a-kind.

“Oil pastels, visible mending, plaster art, and mixed-media wall pieces add depth and personality that mass production can’t replicate,” the report continues. “The charm is in the irregularity.”

How to Work Wabi-Sabi Touches into Any Space

Need a bit of inspiration to get going on creating items for a new wabi-sabi aesthetic? Check out Michaels’ selection of art kits to allow yourself to play within some guidelines. This flower collage paint-by-number kit offers space for wabi-sabi to take root while still resulting in a piece you’ll want to hang on your wall.

Flower Collage Paint-by-Number Framed Mini Kit by Artist's Loft®
$10
$10 at Michaels

Michaels’ relief paintings are similar to the paint-by-numbers kits, but they add texture to your space thanks to the raised image on the canvas. You can take a piece from a master you already love and give it your own personal touch with these sets.

Irises in Vase Relief Painting Kit by Artist's Loft®
$16
$16 at Michaels

Or, if you’re not feeling artistically inclined, you can grab a piece of finished art from Michaels that leans into the wabi-sabi trend. This framed bandanna art fits perfectly because it looks unique and aged, and the imperfections of the fabric give the bandanna a lived-in look.

Framed Bandana Wall Art by Ashland®
$40$20
$20 at Michaels

Wabi-sabi has been around seemingly forever — but if you haven’t yet embraced it, get ready to start seeing many viral DIY projects that push you to create unique pieces with flaws. Getting crafty might just change your life (and aesthetic!) forever.

Design Defined

Never miss the style inspo and recommendations you crave with Design Defined. Follow along each week as our Home Director Danielle shares the best style advice, latest trends, and popular decor finds you just can't miss.

By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Filed in:
Decorating
styles & trends

More to Love from Apartment Therapy