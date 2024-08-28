I Just Realized You Have to Clean This Secret (and Dirty!) Microwave Compartment — I Had No Idea!
The #CleanTok communities across social media are a treasure trove of cleaning hacks that make it easier and more efficient to tidy up. On the flip side, they’re also a humbling reminder that you might not be as clean as you thought. Case in point: An Instagram creator is making waves after sharing that there’s a filthy hidden compartment in your microwave that almost no one knows about.
Organizing and cleaning expert Debbie Sandler spilled the dirty secret in an Instagram video showing her discovering the “nasty surprise” waiting for her above her over-the-range microwave. In the clip, she used a drill to unscrew the top of her microwave, revealing a small hidden space that was encrusted with old food and sauce. Mind blown.
“I bet y’all have your mouths open right now … am I right?” she captioned the reveal video. “That was me when I found this out.”
Sandler says that if you have a microwave that’s located over your stovetop, you might have a similar compartment — and just like your microwave and stovetop, you need to clean this area. She suggested washing the removable top twice a year, in addition to changing the charcoal filter that’s hidden inside the compartment.
But is the hack legit? Apartment Therapy tapped two experts to see whether you really need to clean this hidden microwave compartment — and if so, what the best method is.
Irina Nikiforova, the owner of Rocket Maids LA, tells Apartment Therapy that yes, as obscure as this microwave cleaning compartment might be, you do need to get rid of any old food and grease and replace your charcoal filter every six to 12 months, depending on your usage. However, she said that she would make sure she unplugs the microwave before doing any work on it.
Nikiforova suggests, “soak[ing] the removable part in warm water and a few drops of dish detergent,” and scrubbing it with a nylon-bristle brush to clean it, then letting it dry before attaching it back to the microwave. “I would not recommend using ammonia or any harsh industrial cleaners because they might damage those parts or will fade stainless steel,” she says.
You’ll also want to use a different method when cleaning the non-removable part of the microwave that has the charcoal filter inside it. Nikiforova says to avoid water to prevent damage to the inside of the microwave. Instead, she recommends an “all-purpose cleaner or a mild degreaser.”
“Just spray a small amount on a microfiber cloth and wipe everything” down about every “six to 12 months, depending on microwave usage,” she says. For very stubborn grease spills, you can use a nylon-bristle brush with a little bit of cleaner to help you get into all the nooks and crannies. You’ll want to wait until everything is dry (consider airing out the pieces overnight) before putting the screws back in place.
However, you might want to do a little research before you grab the screwdriver and get to work. Kadi Dalude, the owner of Wizard of Homes NYC, says “Of course, microwaves are different so everyone should check their specific microwave for instructions on how to do it.”
In addition, you might not need to clean the filter or the compartment as often as you think. It “depends on how much the microwave is used and what kinds of foods are cooked in it,” Dalude tells Apartment Therapy. “I’d say keep an eye on it and clean as soon as you see the grease and dirt start collecting.”
In short, you don’t need to clean this microwave section as often as you wipe down the rest of your cooking appliance, but it’s a good idea to set a reminder to check out the hidden compartment every once in a while to avoid a gross surprise.