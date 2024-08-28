I Just Realized You Have to Clean This Secret (and Dirty!) Microwave Compartment — I Had No Idea!

In addition, you might not need to clean the filter or the compartment as often as you think. It “depends on how much the microwave is used and what kinds of foods are cooked in it,” Dalude tells Apartment Therapy. “I’d say keep an eye on it and clean as soon as you see the grease and dirt start collecting.”



In short, you don’t need to clean this microwave section as often as you wipe down the rest of your cooking appliance, but it’s a good idea to set a reminder to check out the hidden compartment every once in a while to avoid a gross surprise.