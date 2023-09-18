A Kitschy, Mid-Century Pastel Home in Phoenix Is Listed for $499,900
If living in a classic Palm Springs mid-century modern home is a bit out of your budget, one home for sale in Phoenix might be the next best thing. Listed for $499,900, this three-bedroom, two-bath abode is serving up vintage Barbie Dreamhouse vibes aplenty and kicking modern neutral color schemes to the curb in favor of something with a little more kitsch.
Dubbed a “futuristic creation” of architect G.N. Richards, the 1957 build has been impeccably maintained by owner Rochelle Anvik, a local vintage enthusiast. “Styled to the nines, this house is the epitome of retro cool,” the listing reads. “Not much has changed since 1957, except the drab, vanilla moments of later year remodels have been left in the dust and the home has been lovingly brought into Technicolor.”
With 1,788 square feet of living space, you’ll get all kinds of fun features, including two carport spaces, a mint green exterior, a retro Modbox USA mailbox, a pink chimney painted to match the famed Arizona sunsets, a large decorative window to frame the stunning mountain views, and more to complete the Hollywood glam exterior. Curved walls, a Barbie-inspired backyard with a pink spiral staircase and deck for relaxing, and an in-ground water feature will let you live out your pop culture fantasies before you even step foot inside.
The interior includes a triangular pink throwback-style kitchen with restored finishes and period reproduction features that have been updated in function but maintain the same ‘50s look. The cabinetry has been refinished and painted pink (obviously) and the owners have added a 1950s pink GE wall oven and push-button GE electric cooktop with Nu-Tone vent hood. They also threw in a custom pink Samsung dishwasher, patterned vinyl flooring, and Wilsonart aqua ripple counters.
Not only is it a perfect Barbie tribute, but the home also includes nods to Walt Disney, including one bedroom designed to mimic his famed office at the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California, and one inspired by two fan-favorite attractions: the Hollywood Tower Hotel (aka Tower of Terror) and the Haunted Mansion with concrete floors, crown molding, and ornate ceiling tiles. The home even has a tropical oasis inspired by the Enchanted Tiki Room, with bamboo walls and ceilings and a working faux rain window, just like the classic attraction.
Bonus: It’s being sold fully furnished, which means you can move right in and say “Honey, I’m home” on day one. What more could you ask for?