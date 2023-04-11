What “Millennial Gray” Is, and Why It Has TikTok in a Tizzy

They added that many of the people who purchase these newer, all-gray houses are doing so with the intention to flip them without having to spend extra time putting “color and personality in the space, and it’s a blank slate for the next person.”



Whatever your thoughts on gray homes are, it turns out that they might be on the outs anyway. According to Apartment Therapy’s 2022 designer survey, beige has re-emerged as the first-choice neutral, as it offers a much wider array of tones.