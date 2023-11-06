This TikTok-Viral Anthropologie Candle Doubles as a Snow Globe, and It Can Be Personalized for Gifting

“I love the cute snow globe scene as a topper for the candle vessel. The scent is one of my favorites, too! It’s about as tall as a typical hard cover book so review the dimensions before purchasing. This would make a great gift for folks who are into Christmas decor and yummy candles.” – MyCrowdedCloset

“I haven’t lit this yet – obviously, but the smell is absolutely divine! It looks stunning and I know will be something I keep for years to come. It would make a beautiful gift. I can’t wait to burn it in December.” – Rachael08

“I love this candle so much, I was a little skeptic about it since it’s “small” but its the perfect size.” – Fancyy