This TikTok-Viral Anthropologie Candle Doubles as a Snow Globe, and It Can Be Personalized for Gifting
Happy holidays! This feature is part of Apartment Therapy's Gift Edit, our editor-curated collection of gift ideas. Need more inspiration? Check out all our guides here.
Anthropologie’s holiday game is next level. I lost count of how many TikToks I saw of users obsessing over their adorable Halloween collection this year — I mean, just look at how cute those ghost juice glasses are! It makes total sense that they sold out well in advance of the actual spooky festivities. But now that that season is behind us, it’s time to start gearing up for the winter holidays (and no, it’s not too early.)
Anthropologie appears to share this mindset because their holiday collection has already been out for weeks (perhaps even months). They even have a dedicated “holiday décor” tab on their website, filled with more than 800 items that’ll get you in the spirit — you’ll find every variation of ornament you can think of, handmade-looking stockings, and even a new seasonal version of the aforementioned juice glass. And while I can’t wait to get my hands on those, there’s another TikTok-viral item I’ve been eyeing: this stunning candle that doubles as a monogrammed snow globe.
What is the Monogram Snow Globe Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Ceramic Candle?
If you’ve been searching for a gift that’s a little more personal than your average candle — or you love Anthro’s monogrammed items as much as we do — look no further than this ingenious two-in-one. A winter-scented candle is already a major must-have once November rolls around, but add a snow globe to the mix and it becomes a total essential.
The woody balsam and cedarwood scent is reminiscent of evergreen trees, like you would expect from a seasonal candle. Still, it also has unexpected (and delicious) notes of citrus, cranberry, plum, and cinnamon. It can be on display all season long with its 50-hour burn time, and best of all, once the candle runs out, it still looks like a stylish piece of seasonal decor with its festive top. You can either use the lid on its own as a snow globe or clean out the vessel to store trinkets inside.
What Anthropologie Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.9/5
“I love the cute snow globe scene as a topper for the candle vessel. The scent is one of my favorites, too! It’s about as tall as a typical hard cover book so review the dimensions before purchasing. This would make a great gift for folks who are into Christmas decor and yummy candles.” – MyCrowdedCloset
“I haven’t lit this yet – obviously, but the smell is absolutely divine! It looks stunning and I know will be something I keep for years to come. It would make a beautiful gift. I can’t wait to burn it in December.” – Rachael08
“I love this candle so much, I was a little skeptic about it since it’s “small” but its the perfect size.” – Fancyy
This luxe and subtle piece of holiday decor is guaranteed to be your (or your giftee’s) favorite throughout the winter months. With its recent popularity on TikTok, though, don’t wait too long to add it to your cart. You don’t want your letter to sell out!