This TikToker Gave an Old Bookcase a “Moody Cottagecore” Makeover

After rinsing off the bookshelf, Sybil sanded the surface, removing old dirt and scuff marks with wood putty. Then, after coating it with a primer, she covered it in dark-green paint. Next, Sybil covered the backs of the shelves with a dark floral wallpaper from Amazon (here’s a similar one). Finally, she added some tea lights, and voila! A shabby used bookshelf has become an aesthetically pleasing alternative to newer, pricier alternatives.