The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in America Might Surprise You

The report also included the most expensive neighborhoods in major cities. For instance, New York’s priciest location isn’t Central Park, but rather, Hudson Yards, with an average home costing $7.5 million. Over in Chicago, luxury townhouses and condos, priced on average at $1.6 million, make New Eastside the Windy City’s most sought-after neighborhood. And in Los Angeles, the ‘hood of Bel Air takes the crown with the city’s finest homes costing around $18.6 million on average.



