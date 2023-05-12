The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in America Might Surprise You
If you think the properties in your neighborhood are unaffordable, wait until you see these places.
A report by online lending company CashNetUSA has identified the most expensive neighborhoods in America, with the priciest one of them all being Manalapan in Florida.
According to the study, the seaside community is so pricey that homes cost $39,761,000 on average — which is 40% more expensive than the properties in Snowmass, one of the country’s most popular ski destinations. With such high living costs, it’s no wonder that Manalapan has only some 400 residents.
“To give some idea of how money flows out here,” the report wrote, “tech entrepreneur Jim Clark set a new real estate record in the summer, selling his Manalapan estate for $173 million — a sizable mark-up on the $94 million ‘spur of the moment purchase’ he’d made just a year previously.”
In second and third place, meanwhile, are Palm Island, also in Florida, and, as mentioned, Snowmass in Colorado. The former has an average home price of $27,624,833, while the latter’s properties are valued at $23,568,750.
Also worth noting is that four of America’s priciest neighborhoods are in Florida.
Here is the complete list of the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S.
- Manalapan, Florida ($39,761,000)
- Palm Island, Florida ($27,624,833)
- Snowmass, Colorado ($23,568,750)
- Beverly Hills Gateway, California ($22,771,957)
- Port Royal, Florida ($22,032,667)
- Golden Beach, Florida ($18,659,412)
- Bel Air, California ($18,581,775)
- Southampton Village, New York ($16,719,714)
- Sagaponack, New York ($16,016,944)
- Trousdale Estates, California ($15,870,100)
The report also included the most expensive neighborhoods in major cities. For instance, New York’s priciest location isn’t Central Park, but rather, Hudson Yards, with an average home costing $7.5 million. Over in Chicago, luxury townhouses and condos, priced on average at $1.6 million, make New Eastside the Windy City’s most sought-after neighborhood. And in Los Angeles, the ‘hood of Bel Air takes the crown with the city’s finest homes costing around $18.6 million on average.
You can check out the full report over at CashNetUSA.