These Are the Most Neighborly Cities in America for 2023

The study’s data found that Madison, Wisconsin, is the most neighborly city in America, reclaiming the top spot from 2021 after falling to second place in last year’s rankings. “Mad City” ranked highly, thanks to its great food and brews and outdoor recreation. Fun fact: It’s one of only five platinum-level bike cities. A popular city for recent college graduates, Madison also boasts high voter turnout, with 59.67% of residents participating in the city’s last mayoral race.



Second place goes to Minneapolis, Minnesota, which climbed rapidly from its #13 spot in 2022. With a thriving arts scene and one of the most extensive public park systems in the country, it’s easy for residents to stay busy and partake in plenty of natural beauty along the way.



Colorado Springs, Colorado, comes in third place, up from #12 in 2022. The Rocky Mountains-based city has the highest volunteer rate of any city in the country, with 69% of residents supporting a local organization.



Here’s the full list of 2023’s top 10 most neighborly cities in America.