I Asked 4 Designers the Biggest Mistake People Make with Curtains, and They All Said the Same Thing
One quick Google search and you’ll see an abundance of advice on what not to do when installing window treatments — from placing the rod too low to measuring incorrectly to skipping liners. In fact, I might go so far as to say figuring out window treatments is one of the most common interior design challenges people face. But one pro tip I don’t see discussed nearly enough? Adding multiple curtain panels to your windows, and not just two — I’m talking multiples of two.
According to designer and textile artist Amy Mazius of metahaiku, who makes custom pojagi-style curtains, adding multiple panels (more than one per side) can result in a layered, romantic vibe that is oftentimes overlooked. “The texture of gathered panels — as opposed to the single panel on each side — frames your windows and is a great way to build drama,” she shares. “Creating an artful story with your curtains will make the room feel unique and lived-in.”
Designer Emma Beryl agrees. “Having multiple panels on either side gives the illusion that there is more fabric,” she says. “Since drapes are an optional addition to any home, having plenty of fabric on either side gives off a luxe feeling.”
But how many panels should you add, and what kind of fabric is best? While it largely depends on the size of your windows and your personal aesthetic preferences, designer Alexis Woodbury Earman of The Woodbury Home recommends a minimum of two per side.
“We typically recommend using two panels per each side of your window — a total of four altogether,” she shares. “Using multiple panels creates the illusion of wider windows. When this effect is created, the room itself seems larger. Due to the ample amount of fabric, multiple panels avoid the ‘thinned out’ look when they are drawn closed.”
Don’t have sprawling windows? You can still achieve a striking effect. “If the window isn’t large, you can still put two panels or even three on each side,” Beryl shares. “They will just become stationary panels rather than having any practical use.” Mazius also recommends getting creative with your fabric choice for smaller windows. “Go for lace in small windows,” she says. “You can really make it feel like an artful moment.” Sheers are also great for doubling or tripling up on each side of a window, particularly if space is at a premium in a room where privacy isn’t a concern.
Noelle Harvey, owner, lead designer, and creative director of Sunday House, emphasizes the overall importance of curtains. “Window treatments are like the eyebrows of a room,” she says. “They bring depth and layering to a room, and multiple panels further accentuate the depth because you can mix materials to bring in texture in addition to visual interest.”
Harvey adds that if you must only do one panel per side of each window, make sure your chosen fabric is on the thicker side. “If you are using just one panel on each side, choose something with weight and heft to bring fullness to a room,” she says.
So the next time you revamp your windows with drapery panels, remember that in this case, more is actually more.