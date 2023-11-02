This Mystery Thrift Find Has TikTokers Scratching Their Heads

According to those familiar with the product, Princess House is a Mansfield, Massachusetts-based kitchen brand that was founded in 1963. They manufacture all sorts of cooking tools, including a glass container that keeps cutlery neat and organized at buffets and parties. The item has been discontinued, but you can find vintage pieces on places like Etsy and eBay for around $15 each.



Buy: Princess House Highlights Crystal Buffet Ware, $14