Nate Berkus Put the Most Surprising Thing Inside an Antique Armoire (It’s So Smart!)
In 2025, bar carts are out and bar armoires are in, according to Nate Berkus. The designer recently shared a post on Instagram showing how he transformed an antique armoire into an elegant, easily hidden home bar, and it may not be Narnia, but one could argue it’s just as magical.
“We transformed this antique armoire into a highly functional bar cabinet, complete with a sink,” Berkus captioned his post. “I love adding elements of surprise and unexpected details like this to a space.”
“This is the most amazing thing I’ve seen,” one person commented on Berkus’ post. Another said, “Great idea! Surprising when you open the doors!” And someone else wrote, “And it has a sink? Brilliant!”
Although you may have to hire a professional if you want to re-create this idea from A to Z (including a sink is next level), a basic bar armoire is easy enough to DIY yourself. It can be as simple as just rearranging the shelves to better fit your bottles, glasses, and accessories. Or, you can customize it further like Berkus did by adding a built-in cabinet and wine rack.
The great thing about bar armoires is that you can close the doors so that everything is hidden away and won’t collect dust. However, some DIYers have also removed the doors from the armoire completely to make the piece look more built-in. The bar armoire below is actually a coffee station (with lights!).
You could definitely wire lighting into your armoire, but battery-operated LED lights would be an easy add-in. Plus, these lights are almost always remote controlled!
So if you’re looking to upgrade your bar cart, take a page out of Berkus’ genius DIY project and get down to your local antique store.