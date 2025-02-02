Nate Berkus Uses This Controversial Method To Hide His Lighting Cords (I Would Never!)
Are pesky lighting and electronics cords cramping your style? Sure, you can try to disguise them with covers and clips, but interior designer Nate Berkus has a different (and extremely controversial) method to hide those unsightly cords attached to his floor lamps.
“I approve of this hack (but be careful trying it at home),” he captioned a recent Instagram post.
In the video, Berkus cuts a hole through an area rug, then feeds the cord of a lamp through in order to hide the cord under the rug. Then, to disguise the hole, he carefully positions one of the lamp’s feet over it to pretend like there’s nothing to see there.
Obviously, this hack isn’t for everyone. “No way, a terrible idea on an expensive rug, plus what if you want to change your configuration?” read one comment on Berkus’ post. Another said, “This stresses me out!”
And someone else joked, “Wow, I can’t even commit to hanging a picture on my walls.”
However, a surprising amount of people in the comments have done the hole hack with their own area rugs to great success. “I’ve done it myself for some time. I never liked cords showing and I mended rugs with a seal stitch when [the] room was rearranged. Never noticed,” stated one commenter.
“I did this in my home office but invested in a less expensive rug. I’m happy [I] did it,” another commenter said. “I do this all the time! Best hack for looking professional.” someone else added.
And many commenters said that there’s an even easier way to hide cords: just cut the cord off completely and get battery-operated lightbulbs. “Save the rug, cut the ugly cord, and get a battery bulb,” advised a commenter — which also seems like an easy enough fix.
Will you be using this Nate Berkus-approved method to hide your lighting cords? His triple-Virgo personality has struck again, and it turns out that no rug is safe from perfectionism.