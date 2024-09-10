“I think what makes me happiest about this entry in this historic home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is that we used sort of a modern travertine 1970s center table, and we positioned two French benches from 1950 with the original leather underneath,” Berkus said in a voice-over in a recent Instagram video. “The lantern is as classic as it comes and likely could have been hanging there when the house was built, but everything else feels decidedly modern.”