Everything in Nate Berkus’ Home Has Meaning — Even the Dinner Plates

Designer Nate Berkus loves when a space tells a story about the people who live in it. Be it a personalized collection of art or photographs, family heirloom trinkets, souvenirs from travel, or meaningful gifts, he believes your space should be filled with the items you love most. And one of the most meaningful pieces for Berkus is a set of hand-painted dinner plates that remind him of a specific memory from when he and his husband, Jeremiah Brent, first started dating.