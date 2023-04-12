Nate Berkus Shares How He and Katie Lee Biegel Made the Most out of Her NYC Galley Kitchen

“[Katie Lee Biegel] and I have had a shared love for kitchens for a million years — Katie for cooking, mine for designing,” Berkus wrote in an April 8 Instagram caption. “Many NYC kitchens present the same challenge of being small and confined. For Katie’s, we worked with her galley kitchen to make the most out of the space that was available. The result? Highly functional, full of light, and a place she loves to be.”