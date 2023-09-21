The One Home Item Nate Berkus Says You Shouldn’t Splurge On
There are definitely some home decor staples that are worth the splurge — comfy couches, heirloom rugs, and even appliances like stand mixers will start paying for themselves almost immediately. But according to Nate Berkus, there is one piece of home decor you shouldn’t break the bank on because it’s bound to break eventually.
“Where to spend, where to save? Or is it, where to save and where to spend?” Berkus said in a recent Instagram video in which he’s holding up two different clear glasses. “Which one is super expensive and which one is super affordable and you don’t cry if it breaks?”
The goblet he’s holding is from a Simon Pearce set that was gifted to him, “and I would be very sad if it broke,” Berkus said.
But in his other hand is a glass from a set he and his family use daily. “These we use every single day, even when we have a fancy dinner party, or when we’re handing the kids a glass of water. And these are from CB2.”
Berkus’ Marta Cooler glasses are super slim and chic and only cost $21 for a set of six glasses. So they not only look great, but you’re also not going to be gutted if one hits the floor.
“You don’t have to spend a lot of money on clear glassware,” Berkus said. Because, as he’s proven, even the affordable options look just as beautiful as the clear glassware that costs hundreds.
Save your cash and spend it on something else in your home that’s worth the splurge.