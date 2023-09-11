Nate Berkus’ “Pillow Philosophy” Is a Recipe for the Perfect Mix

And although you usually find these oblong pillows in the bedroom, Berkus said, “This pillow can go in any room. It’s not just for the bed.” The shape variation can also add so much to your pillow layout.



And even if you’re not interested in mixing your textured pillows in with different patterned and colored pillows, they work so well with other neutral throw pillows, too — textured or not.



So, to bring your throw pillows together and make them look more cohesive, add a few textured neutral pillows into the collection to add dimension, tone down any loud hues, and also make your couch or bed that much comfier!