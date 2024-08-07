Nate Berkus Just Shared His Foolproof Tip for Decorating (It’ll Transform the Way You Shop!)
Tackling an interior design project can be a challenge that sometimes leaves you feeling like, although a space is finished, it just doesn’t quite feel like you. And according to Nate Berkus, that’s because you might not be choosing the right finishing touches. In fact, he says that curating a beautiful space that you connect with comes down to one key detail: going with your gut.
“I think the most common design mistake that people tend to make is that they buy things that they don’t really like and feel like they don’t have a connection to and then they’re tired of them a month later, six months later, sometimes even a year later,” Berkus said in an Instagram video he posted on June 28. “And that’s not good enough.”
He said that you can’t settle for something that’s trendy or a piece that fits the space just for now. “You should really love it and you should love it for the next 10 years,” Berkus said.
“Obviously, if something’s under $40 and it’s just a beautiful color … I’m not talking about things like that,” he continued. “But a piece of furniture — a side chair, a sofa, a coffee table, an end table, a floor lamp — these are things that really should live with you forever and be part of not just what you sit on or set something down on, but how you define yourself and how you define your design style.”
Even if you don’t have the right spot for that special something that really speaks to you, just grab it because you’ll find a place for it if it’s something you love. If you can see yourself loving a piece 10 years down the road, then it’s absolutely worth picking up now.
And once you have collected pieces that speak to you and that you can see yourself enjoying forever, the space you’re designing will come together with little effort and actually reflect you and your personality. You don’t need a degree or years of experience in interior design to create a space you love — you just need to know yourself and follow that gut feeling.