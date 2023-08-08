Nate Berkus Loves to Pick Up This Kind of Home Decor on His Travels
Postcards, magnets, and keychains are definitely fun trinkets to pick up while you’re on vacation. But for Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, pottery and ceramics are where it’s at when it comes to souvenirs. After getting back from a trip to Portugal, Berkus shared the items he and his husband picked up this time around and why he thinks pottery is always better than a postcard.
“One thing that we’re always looking for when we travel is pottery because it’s easy to wrap in your dirty clothes and bring it back from vacation,” Berkus said in an Instagram video. “And it’s super unique and special.”
The piece they took home is from the Stork Club, a store curated by interior designers Jacques Grange and Pierre Passebon in Carvalhal, Portugal. “The shop is filled with amazing finds and I can’t wait to go back,” Berkus wrote in his caption.
“This plate is actually not mid-century French, even though it looks like it,” Berkus continued in his video. “I love the figural drawing. I love the bird. And, of course, I love the glazing and the color.”
It’s always a good idea to fill your home with pieces that are not only beautiful, but also sentimental. This way, you have a curated collection of meaningful pieces with a backstory.
When Berkus and Brent look at their bookshelf and see that beautiful ceramic plate, they’ll be able to appreciate its beauty and design while also remembering the amazing trip to Portugal they enjoyed as a family. It’s really an instant heirloom piece. So look for souvenirs that will add something to your space when you get home. Pack it up in dirty clothes and clear a spot on the wall as soon as you get home.