This Former School for Sale Still Has a Gym and Stage Inside

When you were in school as a kid, the last thing you probably thought about was what would it be like to live at your school. You just wanted the final bell to ring so you could escape ASAP. But now in adulthood, the idea doesn’t really sound so bad. In fact, living in an old school could be kind of awesome. And if that idea appeals to you, then you’re in luck. Riverdale Public School in Riverdale, Nebraska, is currently on the market for just under $340,000 and it’s already been converted into an eight-bedroom home that’s move-in ready.