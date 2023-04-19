This Former School for Sale Still Has a Gym and Stage Inside
When you were in school as a kid, the last thing you probably thought about was what would it be like to live at your school. You just wanted the final bell to ring so you could escape ASAP. But now in adulthood, the idea doesn’t really sound so bad. In fact, living in an old school could be kind of awesome. And if that idea appeals to you, then you’re in luck. Riverdale Public School in Riverdale, Nebraska, is currently on the market for just under $340,000 and it’s already been converted into an eight-bedroom home that’s move-in ready.
“With eight bedrooms, there’s room for a family of 10 or for you and all your friends,” the creator behind the @Zillowtastrophes Instagram account said in her video. “Take your guests down the hall for a drink of water at the water fountain,” she added.
For more content like this follow
The previous owners have also kept the school stage and gym completely intact (with the original scoreboard, included), and have converted classrooms into a home theater, a craft room, various living spaces, and bedrooms, and the kids that live here even get to play on the school playground.
“Hope who ends up here next has just as much fun,” @Zillowtastrophe added.
According to the real estate listing, the property has over 10,000 square feet to play with and is situated in the center of the small town of Riverdale. It’s next door to the ball field and village park, making it a perfect spot for a big family who loves being active in their community.
Although it’s a sprawling place, the previous homeowners made it incredibly cozy while maintaining the charm of the 1930s-era school. If you’re interested, check out the listing and schedule a tour to go back to school.