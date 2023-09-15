Netflix Is Giving Away Free DVDs Now
If you’re a younger movie buff or simply lived under a rock during the aughts, you might not know that Netflix originally started off as a DVD-by-mail rental business in 1998. Back in April, the company announced that it would cease shipping DVDs by the end of September. However, if you’re a physical media lover, this change could actually be a blessing in disguise.
In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Netflix’s DVD Netflix account explained that subscribers will not be required to return any rental discs after September 29.
“By the way, a happy clarification in response to all the news headlines out there: We are not charging for any unreturned discs after 9/29,” the post read. “Please enjoy your final shipments for as long as you like!”
There is one catch: DVD.com is not accepting new members any longer, so you have to already subscribe to score these free DVDs. You can request up to eight discs at a time. If you do wind up not wanting one of your discs, you’ll have to wait until October 27, when Netflix will begin accepting disc returns (per the streamer’s FAQ).
You can also sign up to get a surprise shipment of 10 random DVDs, according to an X post from film critic and DVD.com contributor Raquel Stecher, Vox shared. All you have to do is enter your info at dvd.com/FinaleSurprise.
Subscriptions will be canceled automatically post-September 29, so you don’t need to worry about dealing with extra fees or taking extra actions to cancel your DVD.com subscription. Happy viewing!