I’m Shocked at How This Living Room Has 9 IKEA Bookcases and Feels 2x Bigger
What I love about decorating a new space is that it feels like painting your very own blank canvas (design hiccups and all!). You can think outside the box and incorporate features that represent you and how you want the space to look. When Brandon Andrew Robinson was designing their Los Angeles loft, it was their mission not to have a single white item in the home — and that included a jaw-dropping addition in the living room.
After browsing Brandon’s tour (and seeing the follow-up Before & After!), one detail caught my eye. There’s an ultra-bright, space-enlarging idea in Brandon’s living room: nine IKEA BILLY bookcases (in larger and smaller sizes) along one wall. Given that the loft is only 912 square feet, it’s understandable that Brandon likely wanted to gain additional storage space while also adding visual excitement. My eyes went wow!
Initially, the living room lacked depth. The walls were white, the furniture was neutral, and there weren’t a lot of exciting elements. However, after the room was painted and the bookshelves were added, what was once lackluster became a bright, stylish space with a lot of personality. Brandon made assembling the pieces a fun activity, too.
“I had my friends over for a pizza and pool party to have them help me put all nine bookshelves together,” Brandon said at the time of the tour.
Even though the original room had a ladder bookshelf displaying books and pictures, it felt a bit crowded. After installing the nine IKEA bookcases, it looks like a personal museum, with all of Brandon’s photos, books, and objects of affection. The additional storage spaces make the room appear larger, too.
The color choice, which is Sherwin-Williams’s Dishy Coral, makes the nine bookcases even more phenomenal. The bright coral-pink color adds playfulness and charm to the room. Typically, these shelves would be used as storage, but now, with the coral pink, they’re statement pieces.
Brandon’s living room is an example of how a blank canvas (at the time of the tour, they described it as “too many white walls, drab, and sad) can be transformed into a vibrant space (that’s also super functional, as there are so many more storage opportunities!). This isn’t the only fantastic room in the loft; visit the full home tour to see more.