I Can’t Stop Thinking About the Kitchen in “Nobody Wants This” (It’s So Trendy!)
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in a new Netflix rom-com series called Nobody Wants This about an agnostic sex podcaster and a Jewish rabbi navigating a new relationship. Their nosy families and friends are comically not on board with their budding romance, but after watching this series from start to finish, you’ll be rooting for Bell and Brody’s characters and figuring out how to give your kitchen cabinets a trendy blue makeover to rival Joanne’s.
In the sixth episode, called “The Ick,” you get a glimpse inside Joanne’s trendy blue kitchen — and it’s going to take over your 2025 moodboard.
Joanne’s blue kitchen is painted a rich, deep cobalt blue that gives the space so much character and instant charm. And because the blue is painted on more traditional Shaker-style cabinets, it feels homey and comfortable, and it really makes Joanne’s stainless steel appliances pop.
Blue is everywhere in 2024 as the color of the year, and it’s already forecasted to be a 2025 trend. Dutch Boys picked Mapped Blue as its 2025 color of the year, and Quietude, a “soft sage with a whisper of blue influence,” was named HGTV’s 2025 color of the year.
Chadwick Boyd, home and lifestyle expert, real estate agent, and owner of Chadwick Boyd Lifestyle, previously told Apartment Therapy that blue is making a big splash as a buyer-favorite color (even Bobby Flay can’t get enough of it!). Color is clearly “driving how we create our spaces now. I think post-pandemic, people want spaces that make them feel alive,” Boyd said.
Apartment Therapy editors even asked designers for their favorite kitchen cabinet colors — and blue’s a no-brainer for them too.
Designer Colleen Simonds’ top kitchen cabinet color choice is Railings by Farrow & Ball. Some people might think of it as moody, but Simonds previously told Apartment Therapy that it’s also a deeply “classic” color. “It doesn’t feel trendy but still isn’t white, so maybe a little less expected,” she said. “I think it really acts as a neutral and works with almost anything.”
If you haven’t watched the show yet, trust me: You won’t be able to get Nobody Wants This or Joanne’s trendy blue kitchen off your mind.