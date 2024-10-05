I Can’t Stop Thinking About the Kitchen in “Nobody Wants This” (It’s So Trendy!)

Designer Colleen Simonds’ top kitchen cabinet color choice is Railings by Farrow & Ball. Some people might think of it as moody, but Simonds previously told Apartment Therapy that it’s also a deeply “classic” color. “It doesn’t feel trendy but still isn’t white, so maybe a little less expected,” she said. “I think it really acts as a neutral and works with almost anything.”



If you haven’t watched the show yet, trust me: You won’t be able to get Nobody Wants This or Joanne’s trendy blue kitchen off your mind.