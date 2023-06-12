This Ohio House for Sale Has So Many Ceiling Murals

Nichols died in 2022, leaving the unique home to his two children. When they were ready to put it on the market, a real estate broker suggested that they paint over the artwork to make it easier to sell, but it was too personal for them to consider doing so. “It’s time for someone else to love the home and appreciate it,” Nichols’ son Carl told the outlet.



A family friend (and their current real estate agent) suggested the duo preserve the home’s most special features, including stained-glass doors and century-old wooden floors that their dad salvaged from a church being torn down near his childhood home in West Virginia.