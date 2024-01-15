This “See You Soon!” State Saw the Biggest Spike In New Residents in 2023

Many might be surprised to learn that Oklahoma is now one of the most popular destinations to move to because traditionally places like Florida are known for being popular moving destinations. A closer look at OK, however, reveals that the state has low cost of living (the second lowest in the U.S.), is a great location for military retirees (veterans are 100% exempt from property and sales taxes), and has the ninth shortest commute time in the country. Other factors that make it attractive are a booming job market, affordable housing, and many top universities.