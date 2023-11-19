This Home’s “Open Concept” Bathroom Is Deeply Troubling Redditors

The home’s only bathroom in the main living area is a “a gorgeous three-quarter bathroom,” giving guests the option of using the primary bath upstairs or the (ahem) bonus bath that sits smack in the middle of the second bedroom on the main floor. Inexplicably covered in black and white checkered tile on the walls and floor, the bathroom space includes a shower stall with a see-through glass door, a sink that’s partially covered by a waist-high wraparound wall, and a toilet that is, well, mostly visible to anyone else in the room. It also might have a hidden tub, though it’s tough to tell based on the photos given in the listing.