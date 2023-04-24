It starts with a screen that reads, “POV: you never have to stub your toes on your ugly plastic clothes horse ever again,” as the first notes of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell play.



The rest of the video shows a sleek drying rack on a pulley system, in which a person demonstrates lowering the rack to their waist, hanging laundry on it to dry, and then pulling the rack up and out of the way. The video ends on a shot of the handle that holds the pulley in place.



“RIP to all the baby toes out there that have been destroyed by bad laundry racks,” the video’s caption reads.



This overhead drying rack is super functional for a small space, and promises that this chore won’t lead to foot injuries. Storing the clothes closer to the ceiling where the air is warmer also shortens drying time, and for those purely interested in looks, this system sure is stylish. For those who are on the fence about making permanent additions to their spaces, we’re also fans of over-the-door hangers that give you the same functionality.