This TikToker Shared Her Extremely Large Bed, and the Internet Is Jealous

For those wondering about how big the bed actually is, four twin bed frames pushed together would be 75 inches long by 152 inches wide. If you’d rather not hack your way to a giant bed, the widest size sold by Big Mattress Co. is the Family Bed XL, 84 inches long by 144 inches wide. There’s also the slightly narrower Family Bed, which at 80 inches by 120 inches, which is still quite roomy. The Alaskan King, at 120 by 120 inches, is the largest mattress overall.